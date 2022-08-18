The Jersey Evening Post and Bailiwick Express have announced plans to merge, subject to approval by the competition regulator.

The two titles say the deal is "designed to support the future of independent, locally-owned news media in Jersey".

A new media holdings company, MH Limited, is being created. It will comprise of the JEP's publishing business, Bailiwick Express, and Jersey Distribution - which prints and publishes national newspaper titles in the Channel Islands.

A new Board of Directors will be established to oversee the running of the parent company, which will be partially owned by the existing Bailiwick Express shareholders.

The JEP's Managing Director, Matt Ross, says it's the start of a 'positive new chapter' for the long-running local paper:

“For more than 132 years, the Jersey Evening Post, formerly the Evening Post, has occupied a unique position at the heart of Island life, providing an essential service to generations of Islanders.

“The bringing together of the two media organisations - both respected and trusted local brands - will ensure that Jersey continues to be served by a strong, professional and independent news media, and can make the most of the opportunities which arise.”

James Filleul, the co-founder and Editor at Bailiwick Express, says he's confident the merger will strengthen the island's news offering:

"The vital role of independent news media is only getting stronger, along with islanders’ appetite to learn about and understand, what is happening in their island.

"The teams at the JEP and Express work very hard every day to deliver that, and we believe this merger will give them the best possible platform to continue doing that important work.

"New technologies which allow global brands to compete hard for advertising budgets locally, without any local presence or contribution to the local economy, also offer opportunities to the new company to strengthen our position at the heart of the local community.

"Above all, we must continue to deliver high-quality local journalism in order to thrive – that is the bedrock of this merger and one we will now build on."

The merger is subject to approval from the Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority.