Jersey politicians in row over 'inadequate' Rent Control Tribunal

Concerns are being raised over the independence of Jersey's proposed new Rent Control Tribunal.

The head of Reform Jersey feels it is wrong for the new Housing Minister to nominate the chairman of the Jersey Landlords Association to sit as a member.

Party leader, Deputy Sam Mézec, said: "The proposed membership of the Rent Control Tribunal is inadequate. The Minister has failed to propose a membership which represents a balance of perspectives in our society.

"He has instead chosen to stack it full of landlords, including the chairman of an organisation which opposed the creation of a Tribunal which could allow claims to be made against their members.

"This is a clear conflict of interest which will certainly leave tenants across the island with little faith that this Tribunal will provide them with any justice."

The idea of the Rent Control Tribunal was brought forward to address the cost of housing in Jersey.

Housing Minister, Deputy David Warr, took to Twitter to respond to criticism over the proposed make-up of the new tribunal.

He said: "I would like to get some perspective put into this debate please. First and foremost I've reinstated a rent tribunal panel for the first time in 10 years because there is a recognition that the private rental market is dysfunctional.

"The selection process is carried out by the Appointments Commission an independent body to whom any member of the public can apply. They felt that the four individuals they recommended were the best individuals for the job.

"They and I quote 'accepted there will be some negativity around the tribunal members' however they also recognise that 'they wanted to make a positive difference to Islanders lives'.

"All of the panel members have been tenants, as well as homeowners and/or landlords at some point throughout their lives'."On a personal note I would like to give these individuals a chance. Their actions will be heavily scrutinised and I trust as a result we will end up with a far better legal framework."