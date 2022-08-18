Skip to content

Jersey's Gorey Fete returns after two year break

The last Gorey Fete took place in 2019. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Gorey Fete returns today (18 August) with live music, fairground rides and even a spaghetti eating competition.

The event has been cancelled for the last two years due to coronavirus restrictions in Jersey, but organisers are expecting a busy day ahead.

Gates open at 10am and the event is due to finish at 11pm.

Here are the events planned throughout the day:

  • 1:45pm - Fete 'officially' opens with the Dolphin Marching Band parade

  • 2pm - Bonnie baby competition

  • 2pm - Sand castle competition

  • 2:30pm - Skydiving demonstration

  • 3pm - Music from the Pam Bindi Band

  • 4pm - Treasure hunt

  • 4pm - Music from Hot Bananas

  • 5pm - Music from Bunkface

  • 7:30pm - Spaghetti eating competition

  • 8pm - Yard of Ale competition

  • 8:45pm - Music from Certain Villains

  • 10:30pm - Fireworks