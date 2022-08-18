Jersey's Gorey Fete returns after two year break
Gorey Fete returns today (18 August) with live music, fairground rides and even a spaghetti eating competition.
The event has been cancelled for the last two years due to coronavirus restrictions in Jersey, but organisers are expecting a busy day ahead.
Gates open at 10am and the event is due to finish at 11pm.
Here are the events planned throughout the day:
1:45pm - Fete 'officially' opens with the Dolphin Marching Band parade
2pm - Bonnie baby competition
2pm - Sand castle competition
2:30pm - Skydiving demonstration
3pm - Music from the Pam Bindi Band
4pm - Treasure hunt
4pm - Music from Hot Bananas
5pm - Music from Bunkface
7:30pm - Spaghetti eating competition
8pm - Yard of Ale competition
8:45pm - Music from Certain Villains
10:30pm - Fireworks