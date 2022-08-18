The funeral will take place today (18 August) for Jersey's first female Constable who has died at the age of 94.

Iris Le Feuvre's career in politics began when she was elected deputy for St Lawrence in 1978. It was later, in 1984, that she became Jersey's first female constable, holding the post in St Lawrence until her retirement in 2000.

Her family said her strong sense of community and commitment to public service remained a constant even after she retired.

Islanders attending a celebration of her life after her funeral have been asked to wear white, green and purple - the colours of the suffragette movement.

The event will take place at St Lawrence Parish Hall following a private funeral service at 11am in St Helier.