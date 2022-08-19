Blocked slipways deemed 'life-threatening' by Jersey emergency services

Drivers in Jersey are being asked to keep slipways clear after emergency vehicles were unable to access the beach in an emergency.

Coastguards say that there have been several occasions this summer when emergency services have been delayed when trying to attend incidents, because of parked cars.

Jersey's law says drivers are allowed to park on most of the island's slipways, but only on one side, and for a limited time.

Emergency services have seen islanders parking on both sides of slipways, which have prevented lifeboats from launching and emergency vehicles from taking paramedics onto the beach.

Dan Downey from Jersey's Coastguard Service says blocking slipways puts people at risk:

"If we need to rescue people found unconscious in the sea, every second counts. If the emergency services cannot get to the casualty in good time, this life- threatening situation can become fatal.

“We would appeal to all drivers to park on one side, as shown on the signage for each slipway. It really could be a life-or-death situation that you are creating by blocking the slipway.”

Motorists are being asked:

To park on one side of the slip (signs will tell you which side to park)

Not to park on both sides, even for a minute. You never know when an emergency will happen

To park responsibly, leaving enough space for large emergency vehicles to manoeuvre around the slipway

Slipways which islanders can park on, for up to 12 hours per day, are: GROUVILLE

La Rocque – Coast Road (East side)

La Rocque – Webber’s Lane (West side)

Le Hurel (North side)

Seymour (North side)

ST. BRELADE

Belcroute (West side)

La Haule (East side)

La Pulente (South side)

Le Grouet (North side)

Petit Port (North side)

ST. CLEMENT

La Grande Charrière (West side)

La Mare (West side)

La Sordonnière (North side)

Le Bourg (West side)

Le Hocq (West side)

Pontac (West side)

ST. MARTIN

Anne Port Bay (North side)

Gorey Village (North side)

St. Catherine’s – immediately South of Gibraltar (North side)

ST. OUEN

La Saline (South side)

Les Laveurs (South side)

ST. PETER

L’Ouzière (South side)

ST. SAVIOUR

La Montée du Dicq (West side)

TRINITY