Bowler Lucy Beere reflects on her silver medal success at the Commonwealth Games
Jonathan Wills caught up with the silver medallist in Guernsey to talk about podiums, her experience in Birmingham, and a special tea party she has lined up.
Lucy Beere is settling back into life in Guernsey after becoming the first Channel Islander to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games since 1994.
Jonathan Wills went along to her club, Vale Rec Bowls Club, to play a game of bowls and have a chat about her time at the event in Birmingham.
She also described her first time playing the sport, and the "lovely" welcome she received on her return to Guernsey.