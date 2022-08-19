Play Brightcove video

ITV's Roisin Gauson has been out exploring Guernsey's Rocquaine Bay

Each week on ITV, we've been out and about exploring all the things there are to do in the Channel Islands over the summer months.

For the latest in our Fun in the Sun series , Roisin Gauson has saddled up and headed to the beach on a horse called Gort.

Together they've been out exploring Guernsey's Rocquaine Bay, taking in the coastal scenery.

Roisin and Gort have been making their way along the bay. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Riding instructor, Sarah Jackson, says it's an experience that everyone can enjoy:

"Ideally you would have riding experience, but our horses are so good that we could just take people on the lead, but if they want to do trotting and cantering like they see on TV and things, then obviously they would need some experience."

Although it's an idyllic way to enjoy the island's beaches from a whole new perspective, Sarah says a lot of work goes in behind the scenes: "We always make sure we've got people on the ground, checking for traffic, checking the beach out before we go on, making sure we know where all the stones are - if there's any sinky sand.

"If we think people aren't that capable, then we'll keep it slow because our safety is the main thing."

"Every time I come down, even though I come down three or four times a week.

"Every time, I just go wow - really, we can just do this, like that. It's so easy, so amazing."