Guernsey States Members to vote on discrimination law

Guernsey politicians will soon get to vote on whether to introduce the island's long-awaited discrimination law.

If approved, it would make illegal to discriminate against someone because of their race, disability, religion, sexual orientation and a number of other protected characteristics.

The Employment and Social Security Committee has now formally put forward the legislation for a States' debate. It is due to come into effect from Sunday 1 October 2023.

However, some in Guernsey have previously called for a delay in bringing in the law, arguing businesses needed time to recover from the pandemic.

The Committe's Vice-President, Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, said: “Fundamentally, this new legislation is about promoting and protecting people’s right to equality of status, opportunity and treatment and non-discrimination on the basis of certain grounds.

"In approving this Ordinance, the States will be sending out a clear message that, as a society, we believe that no-one should be treated unfairly because of their race, disability, carer status, sexual orientation or religious belief.

“If you are a good employer or service provider that treats your staff and customers fairly and with respect, you have nothing to fear from this legislation."

The States has organised free training sessions to help employers prepare for the new legislation being brought in. They're due to run between October 2022 and March 2023.