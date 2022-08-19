Jersey Reds kick off pre-season with friendly against Leicester Tigers

Jersey Reds kick off their pre-season tonight (19 August), as they face Leicester Tigers at the Stade Santander in St Peter.

The islanders lost to the Premiership Rugby Champions last summer, with a 7-17 defeat.

But the Reds' Director of Rugby, Harvey Biljon told ITV Channel that both the squad and fans are in for an interesting game this year.

He said: "I think you are expecting a physical encounter, a team that is very professional and clearly well coached.

"But I think the exciting bit is our players and supporters will be able to learn off a team that has just won the competition."

Leicester Tigers have been training in the island this week. Credit: ITV Channel

Leicester Tigers have had a week-long training camp in the island ahead of Friday night's game, allowing the visiting side to train in new facilities and explore the island for the first time.

The Tigers held an open training session on Tuesday, allowing rugby fans to see the Premiership champs up close.

Play Brightcove video

Steve Borthwick, Head Coach for Leicester Tigers said: "It's a great environment for us to train, we've seen some fantastic hospitality, so we really enjoy coming here."

New Leicester signing, Anthony Watson is hoping the game will help improve the visiting side's season.

He said: "I think it will be a great challenge, it always is. I didn't actually play them when we were here last but they are always a good outfit well organised so.

Anthony Watson Credit: ITV Channel

"I think it will be a great opportunity for us whoever plays to put their best foot forwards and get the season started.

"But you know, we will just be looking to improve you know, five or ten per cent on what we have been doing in training."

Scrum-half Ben Youngs said: "We had a great week last year and helped in terms of our preparation for the season. It was a tough game against Jersey Reds.

Ben Youngs, Leicester Tigers Credit: ITV Channel

"Jersey is a great place to come, it has great facilities to train in and bond as a group."

The game kicks off at 5:00pm at the Stade Santander International in St Peter.