The National Trust for Jersey has sold off a 17th century cottage in St Ouen and plans on using the proceeds to fund repairs at its other properties.

La Ronce has been in the charity's possession since 1987 and has undergone extensive repairs over the years.

The property has been available on the rental market, but the Trust received an unsolicited offer from a local family to purchase it for £1.5 million.

The money raised through the sale will be used to refurbish two of the charity's other properties, La Vallette in St John and Les Côtils Farm in St Helier.

Charles Alluto, the National Trust for Jersey's CEO, explained why the Trust's Council decided to sell up:

“The Trust was established to deliver permanent protection for areas of natural beauty and historic interest for the benefit of our island.

"We have successfully delivered this for La Ronce, both through investment and restrictive covenants protecting its external appearance and historic significance.

"However, the time has come to move on and release significant equity to reinvest in some of the historic buildings generously gifted to us which, in accordance with the wishes expressed by the donors, will be retained by the Trust permanently.

"To fulfil our role as an active conservation organisation we need to focus our attention on those historic buildings still in need of protection and repair.

"Both our existing repair backlog and the forthcoming buildings at risk register being collated by Jersey Heritage will illustrate that the Trust still has much work to do.”