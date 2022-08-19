St Aubin's Bay cycle path widened

Large sections of the cycle path spanning Jersey's south coast along St Aubin's Bay have been widened.

It's to accommodate more people using bikes to get around, after the number of cyclists recorded using the path was found to have increased beyond pre-pandemic numbers.

469,431 bikes passed by First Tower during 2021, up on pre-pandemic numbers. Credit: Government of Jersey

The route was created 30 years ago and was mostly two metres wide, but the new upgrade will increase the width to around three metres, allowing for two-way segregated cycling.

Cycling groups will come together on Wednesday 24 August between 3-6pm to mark the work being completed in St Aubin's Bay and gather feedback on the development. It'll take place on the stretch opposite Victoria Park and West Park.

Assistant Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Steve Ahier, said: “As part of our Sustainable Transport Policy we’re striving to make walking and cycling more attractive by providing safer routes. “The previous cycle path markings didn’t always make use of the full width available. Introducing dashed centre-lines and clear cycling symbols gives greater clarity to people walking and cycling.”