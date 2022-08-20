Drop-in community baby clinics back in Guernsey after Covid shutdown
Drop-in community clinics for new parents are set to return in Guernsey after being cancelled during the Covid pandemic.
From 1 September the island's Health Visiting Team will be running regular sessions for babies to be weighed and to answer any questions.
The service is designed for babies who are generally in good health and it is recommended they are measured once a month unless a medical professional advises otherwise.
For more information, the team can be contacted on 01481 222011.
Community baby clinics (starting from September unless stated):
Kindred Children’s Centre, Castel - every Wednesday between 10am and 11am.
Lukis House, St Peter Port - every Wednesday between 9:30am and 10:30am (not starting until October).
Les Camps Methodist Hall, St Martins - every Thursday between 9:30am and 10:30am.
Styx Community Centre, St Peters - the second Friday of every month between 10am and 11am.