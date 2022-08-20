Drop-in community baby clinics back in Guernsey after Covid shutdown

Drop-in community clinics for new parents are set to return in Guernsey after being cancelled during the Covid pandemic.

From 1 September the island's Health Visiting Team will be running regular sessions for babies to be weighed and to answer any questions.

The service is designed for babies who are generally in good health and it is recommended they are measured once a month unless a medical professional advises otherwise.

For more information, the team can be contacted on 01481 222011.

Community baby clinics (starting from September unless stated):