Scott Mills carries golf bag around Jersey to fundraise for disabled teenager

Scott Mills talks to ITV Channel ahead of starting the walking challenge

An amateur golfer is walking around Jersey with a bag of clubs on his back to raise money for a disabled teenager.

Scott Mills has done the island walk six times before but never like this.

He set off at midnight on Friday 19 August and expects to complete the challenge by Saturday evening.

The challenge is in aid of Adam Dalton who was born with a rare condition called congenital limb deficiency (CLD) which meant his arms and one of his legs never fully formed.

He was the first person in the Channel Islands to be fitted with a new kind of bionic arm in 2019 and is now raising £60,000 to get an adapted car for greater independence.

There is currently no government support to help with the cost of getting a vehicle to suit Adam's needs - although in certain circumstances tax will be taken off when bringing a specially adapted car to Jersey from the UK.

Adam Dalton taking part in a celebrity golf tournament in June. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Adam is a keen golfer and recently took part in a celebrity tournament alongside the likes of two-time European Tour winner Gary Orr and former England Rugby star Kyran Bracken.

It is this passion for the sport that Scott says inspired him to take on the walking challenge.

He explained: "I first met Adam at the Longueville Golf Range, where he happened to be in the next booth to me.

"Watching him hit the ball was simply amazing. He blew me away with his talent.

"After learning about his goal to buy an adapted car I went away and thought about how I could help him."

So far the fundraiser 'No Hands, No Limits' has reached £9,000.