People in Jersey stand in solidarity with Ukraine through living flag
More than 200 people have gathered on a Jersey beach wearing blue and yellow to recreate the Ukrainian flag.
The gathering on Le Braye Beach marks the beginning of Ukraine Week, with a series of events to raise money for the Bailiff's Ukraine Appeal.
So far, more than £2 million has been donated by people in Jersey.
The events include a blue and yellow tie dinner, pop-up stalls selling Ukrainian food and a film screening.
Kyiv-born Lera Evered said: "Every single person who comes and gives 15 minutes of their time makes an enormous difference, I cannot stress how important it is to send a message and help show that you care."