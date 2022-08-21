People in Jersey stand in solidarity with Ukraine through living flag

More than 200 people have gathered on a Jersey beach wearing blue and yellow to recreate the Ukrainian flag.

The gathering on Le Braye Beach marks the beginning of Ukraine Week, with a series of events to raise money for the Bailiff's Ukraine Appeal.

So far, more than £2 million has been donated by people in Jersey.

Organisers asked islanders to turn up wearing blue and yellow clothes. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The events include a blue and yellow tie dinner, pop-up stalls selling Ukrainian food and a film screening.

Kyiv-born Lera Evered said: "Every single person who comes and gives 15 minutes of their time makes an enormous difference, I cannot stress how important it is to send a message and help show that you care."