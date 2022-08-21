Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout

A Guernsey sea swimmer is hoping to make the sport more accessible by taking on a 24-hour challenge.

Adrian Sarchet, also known as 'Sea Donkey', is doing lengths of Ladies' Pool from 3pm on Saturday 20 August and through the night until the same time on Sunday afternoon.

He is expected to cover more than 40 miles or the equivalent of swimming from England to France and back.

Adrian hopes the marathon swim will raise enough money to make La Vallette bathing pools more accessible for everyone to enjoy, including wheelchair users and those with mobility issues.

He explained: "Swimming in the sea has, quite literally, transformed my life for the better and I want each member of the Bailiwick community to have the same opportunity."