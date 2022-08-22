Organisers of Jersey's Battle of Flowers have said they are concerned for future events due to a shortage of sponsors.

The 2022 parade was the smallest parade to date, with only 21 floats taking part.

The Optimists Club's float 'When Movies Were Movies', won the Prix d'Honneur at 2022 parade. Credit: ITV Channel

Battle celebrations returned earlier this month for the first time since 2019.

However, both St Ouen and St Helier did not enter a parish float.

Organisers behind the annual event say the increasing shortage of volunteers and funding for float production, puts future Battles in jeopardy.

The Battle of Flowers currently receives a grant of £150,000 per year as part of float preparations.