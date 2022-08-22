Guernsey hurdler Alastair Chalmers expects next Island Games to be his last

Alastair Chalmers has confirmed he will compete in the NatWest International Island Games that are being held in Guernsey next year - but says it is likely to be his last.

The hurdler was speaking at a special Q&A event with fans at Footes Lane after securing the island's first-ever athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Chalmers explained: "I think a lot of people have a lot of opinions about these things but for me, it's always been such a special thing racing in Guernsey.

"Especially having hopefully a full crowd and quite a major competition being here in my home, I would never miss it.

"My agent might not be so buzzing about it but they just don't understand the emotion and feel of it, I'm 100% going to do it.

"It will probably be my last Island Games because after that I won't be able to commit to it because I have so much else on.

"If it was anywhere else I probably wouldn't do it but I'm 100% committed and I'd definitely regret it at the end of my career if I didn't give it a go and hopefully get a gold medal."