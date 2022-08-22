A hosepipe ban is being introduced in Jersey later this week following a prolonged dry spell in the island.

From midnight on Friday 26 August, islanders are banned from using a hosepipe to:

water gardens

wash cars, boats, trailers or other vehicles

fill ponds, swimming or paddling pools

filling water fountains

clean windows, paths or other outdoor surfaces.

The prohibition order will remain in place for the next four months, or until Jersey Water confirms the restrictions have been relaxed.

Anyone who uses a hosepipe while the ban is in place can be fined up to £2,000.

Islanders are still able to use mains water, as long as it's from a bucket or watering can, rather than straight from the mains through a hose.

Certain exceptions to the hosepipe ban are in place though, including recreational playing fields, or watering plants that are being sold commercially.