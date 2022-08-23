Alderney has been placed under a 'poultry lockdown' as known bird flu cases continue to rise in the island.

It's been declared as an 'Avian Influenza Infected Area', meaning islanders can no longer move any domestic birds on or off the island.

The General Services Committee has also issued a 'Notice of Serious Threat to Animal Health' after a case of bird flu was discovered in a backyard flock.

A small flock of chickens had to be culled after cases were found.

It is hoped that the announcement will reduce the risk of infection in other birds.

Alderney's Gannet population is already under threat after cases of bird flu caused 10% of chicks to die.

The States of Alderney is now issuing updated guidance to all poultry owners which emphasises that all poultry must be contained in an area that prevents them from coming into contact with other poultry.

Owners who discover or suspect an infection must immediately notify the States Vets on 01481 221161 or by emailing svo@gov.gg). They must then isolate the bird and detain all animals in close contact, their carcasses and hatching eggs on the premises.

Measures poultry owners should now take:

Prevent wild birds from having contact with their poultry

Must not move spent poultry litter off their holdings

Avoid contact with poultry on other holdings

Keep a diary of all movements onto or off their property where people, pets or livestockhave come into contact with their poultry

Flocks must also now not be allowed to roam because of the high risk that they will spread the infection to other birds.

Any flocks that are not contained will be considered to be feral and may be trapped, culled and disposed of.

Poultry owners are also reminded that streams, douits and ponds are potential routes for spreading bird flu and they should control access of flocks to watercourses accordingly.

Islanders are asked to contact Public Works on 01481 820080 if they come across any sick or dead birds of prey, sea birds or poultry and are reminded that under no circumstances should they touch the birds.