Alderney placed under 'poultry lockdown' as bird flu cases continue to rise
Alderney has been placed under a 'poultry lockdown' as known bird flu cases continue to rise in the island.
It's been declared as an 'Avian Influenza Infected Area', meaning islanders can no longer move any domestic birds on or off the island.
The General Services Committee has also issued a 'Notice of Serious Threat to Animal Health' after a case of bird flu was discovered in a backyard flock.
A small flock of chickens had to be culled after cases were found.
It is hoped that the announcement will reduce the risk of infection in other birds.
Alderney's Gannet population is already under threat after cases of bird flu caused 10% of chicks to die.
The States of Alderney is now issuing updated guidance to all poultry owners which emphasises that all poultry must be contained in an area that prevents them from coming into contact with other poultry.
Owners who discover or suspect an infection must immediately notify the States Vets on 01481 221161 or by emailing svo@gov.gg). They must then isolate the bird and detain all animals in close contact, their carcasses and hatching eggs on the premises.
Measures poultry owners should now take:
Prevent wild birds from having contact with their poultry
Must not move spent poultry litter off their holdings
Avoid contact with poultry on other holdings
Keep a diary of all movements onto or off their property where people, pets or livestockhave come into contact with their poultry
Flocks must also now not be allowed to roam because of the high risk that they will spread the infection to other birds.
Any flocks that are not contained will be considered to be feral and may be trapped, culled and disposed of.
Poultry owners are also reminded that streams, douits and ponds are potential routes for spreading bird flu and they should control access of flocks to watercourses accordingly.
Islanders are asked to contact Public Works on 01481 820080 if they come across any sick or dead birds of prey, sea birds or poultry and are reminded that under no circumstances should they touch the birds.
Bird Flu: Your Questions Answered
What is bird flu?
Avian flu is highly infectious and mainly affects birds, although in very rare cases it can transfer to humans and other animals.
The virus is spread through bodily fluids such as saliva and droppings.
It is often passed on by wild birds that migrate from Europe during winter and can be very dangerous for poultry and domestic birds.
How is it spread?
Birds can be infected with the avian influenza virus through contact with infected saliva, nasal secretions or faeces.
Wild birds including waterfowl are often more resistant to avian influenza than domestic birds and can carry and transmit the virus without showing evidence of disease.
Everyone, at all times but especially now, should take care to maintain good hygiene when feeding garden birds – regularly cleaning feeders outside with mild disinfectant, removing old bird-food, spacing-out feeders as much as possible and washing your hands.
What risk is there to humans?
There is a very low risk of humans catching bird flu.
It usually requires close and regular contact with an infected bird.
A man from South West England was infected in January 2022 but public health officials stressed the risk to the wider public remains very low.
More on the disease:
Bird flu, or avian flu, is an infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds. In rare cases, it can affect humans.
There are lots of different strains of bird flu virus.
Most of them don't infect humans, but there are 4 strains that have caused concern in recent years:
H5N1 (since 1997)
H7N9 (since 2013)
H5N6 (since 2014)
H5N8 (since 2016)
It is strain H5N1 that is currently spreading in the UK