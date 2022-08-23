The new water play area at Jersey's Coronation Park has closed again.

It is the fourth time the facility has had to shut down during the school holidays because of ongoing technical issues.

The park only opened to the public in June but had to close the following day because of issues with the water quality.

It re-opened four days later before a pump failure caused another closure in July, shutting again in August.

The Infrastructure Department said it was 'to make alterations during the "snagging period".

The water play area is set to remain closed for the next two days (Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 August) while engineers from the company who installed the equipment are brought back to Jersey to carry out repairs.

The project was funded using £750,000 of the government's fiscal stimulus fund, replacing an 85-year-old paddling pool which occupied the site before it was deemed 'no longer fit for purpose'.

Deputy Steve Ahier, Jersey's Assistant Infrastructure Minister, assured islanders the work is being carried out under warranty:

“Following ongoing issues with the water play area at Coronation Park, officers have called back to Jersey the engineers from the company which installed the tanks and pumps.

"This is under the terms of the warranty and the engineers will spend Wednesday and Thursday on-island, working at the water play area to fix the faults. This means, unfortunately, the area will be closed on those two days.”