Extra bus services laid on for Guernsey's North Show

Extra bus services have been laid on to transport islanders to and from Guernsey's North Show this week.

The new services have been put in place to help islanders get home from the event on Wednesday and Thursday evening this week.

It will depart from La Haye du Puits, running to Sausmarez Park, town and the Bridge at 10:20pm and 11:20pm both nights.

Tickets for the buses can be bought from the North Show’s seating tickets stall for £2 each.

CT Plus says regularly scheduled services are also available earlier in the evenings.