Nursing union urges Guernsey members to throw out latest pay offer

The Royal College of Nursing says the latest offer from the States equates to a real term pay cut for its members. Credit: PA Images

A nursing union in Guernsey is urging its members to throw out the latest pay offer from the States.

The Royal College of Nursing says the latest offer from the States equates to a real term pay cut for its members.

The offer is as follows: 2022 - Increase in basic pay of 5%, plus an additional £500 which will be permanent and pensionable.

2023 - An uplift of RPIX as of 30 June 20222024 - an uplift of RPIX as of 30 June 2023, with a reduction of 1% 

The union has also criticised the States for a “complete lack of negotiation,” saying only one meeting took place with its representatives - with government officials failing to attend numerous other meetings.

Ballots are being sent to members who will have until Tuesday 13 September to decide whether to accept or reject the deal.