Tenth of Alderney's gannet chick population dead after bird flu outbreak
At least 10% of Alderney's population of gannet chicks has died in the space of just three weeks, following an outbreak of avian flu.
The Alderney Wildlife Trust says hundreds of birds have already died as a result of the disease and there is a further risk to thousands more.
Over the same three-week period, more than 50 dead birds have been recorded at sea - an occurrence which the Trust says would normally be rare.
The news comes less than a week after the first case of avian flu was confirmed in a chicken in Alderney, with the whole island being placed under a 'prevention zone'.
The Alderney Wildlife Trust said: "Whilst the impacts of HPAI (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) are devastating and affect wild bird populations which are already experiencing extreme pressures, Alderney is in a unique situation.
"The seabird recording work undertaken over the last 15 years, especially on the Island’s gannets, will enable us to chart the progress of this disease and provide the findings from this work to the wider scientific community.
"With global seabird populations under such threat, it is vital that we work to build up the resilience required to bounce back from these incidences – and so we do not lose this vital component of our ecosystem."
Alderney is home to almost 1% of the island's global gannet population, playing home to almost 6,000 birds between February and September each year.
The colony has been monitored closely over the past 18 years, after Alderney was designated as a RAMSAR site in 2004.
Islanders are being asked to:
Report any sightings to the States Vet and record the sighting on the Alderney Wildlife Trust's website.
Keep poultry safe by ensuring the birds are housed and cannot interact with wild birds, reporting any sick birds immediately.
Bird Flu: Your Questions Answered
What is bird flu?
Avian flu is highly infectious and mainly affects birds, although in very rare cases it can transfer to humans and other animals.
The virus is spread through bodily fluids such as saliva and droppings.
It is often passed on by wild birds that migrate from Europe during winter and can be very dangerous for poultry and domestic birds.
How is it spread?
Birds can be infected with the avian influenza virus through contact with infected saliva, nasal secretions or faeces.
Wild birds including waterfowl are often more resistant to avian influenza than domestic birds and can carry and transmit the virus without showing evidence of disease.
Everyone, at all times but especially now, should take care to maintain good hygiene when feeding garden birds – regularly cleaning feeders outside with mild disinfectant, removing old bird-food, spacing-out feeders as much as possible and washing your hands.
What risk is there to humans?
There is a very low risk of humans catching bird flu.
It usually requires close and regular contact with an infected bird.
A man from South West England was infected in January 2022 but public health officials stressed the risk to the wider public remains very low.
More on the disease:
Bird flu, or avian flu, is an infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds. In rare cases, it can affect humans.
There are lots of different strains of bird flu virus.
Most of them don't infect humans, but there are 4 strains that have caused concern in recent years:
H5N1 (since 1997)
H7N9 (since 2013)
H5N6 (since 2014)
H5N8 (since 2016)
It is strain H5N1 that is currently spreading in the UK