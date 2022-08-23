A Ukrainian woman living in Jersey has shown her appreciation for the soldiers fighting on the front line.

Lera Evered was born in the country but has lived in Jersey for the last 25 years.

Lera told ITV News that the support for soldiers is felt around the world, not just from her fellow Ukrainians.

She said: "If Ukraine doesn't win, we're in big trouble, because Ukraine isn't just defending itself, it's defending the world as we know it. "We are with you. You are our hope for the whole world. The world is supportive but I still can't accept it."

Lera tells ITV Channel reporter Josh Wilde of her hopes and fears for her homeland.

Lera grew up in Ukraine during the Cold War, learning how to protect herself and her country, using resources unimaginable for a child - at only 10 years old.

She said: "I actually was taught how to hide under the desk in case of nuclear attack from 'big bad USA' and we had to undo and put together Kalashnikovs with a blindfold.

"We were told how to throw grenades which I accidentally hit my teacher with once, well it wasn't a real grenade."

Lera describes what it was like calling to check on friends and family in Ukraine during the early stage of the conflict.

Despite growing up surrounding the conflict, the current situation in her home country does not make it any easier for Lena to process.

She said: "You basically live in a parallel universe. I'm glad my parents and grandparents are no more in a certain cynical way so they never see this.

"You call someone because you just can't cope with this so it comes and goes, I still can't talk about it without emotions, it's difficult. "For the first three months I think my phone was practically melting because it was calling friends, relatives, wanting to know are they safe but at the same time they needed support, they needed to know that we care."