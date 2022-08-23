Work completed upgrading Guernsey Airport security scanners

Several months of work upgrading the security systems at Guernsey Airport has now been completed.

The States says it will mean 'smoother' journeys for passengers coming and going through the port.

Improvements have been made to the way hold baggage is processed and how passengers go through security in order to meet the latest safety standards.

New state-of-the-art cabin baggage scanners and systems have also recently been installed.

Baggage scanning systems like these have now been installed in the passenger security area. Credit: Ports of Guernsey

New footwear scanners have also been installed, meaning most passengers will no longer have to take off their shoes during security.

Steve Langlois from Guernsey Ports says: “Security regulations in the aviation world have become increasingly demanding in recent years, largely as a result of events elsewhere.

“Continued investment in our security assets is essential to improve the experience for our passengers and to ensure Guernsey Airport remains open, safe and secure, both now and in the future.

“These upgrades will deliver a range of improvements to the passenger experience and the working environment of our security staff, all of which should be particularly evident at peak times.”