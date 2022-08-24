All the fun of the fair: Guernsey's North Show returns

Guernsey's North Show will make its return today (Wednesday 24 August.)

The two-day agricultural fair will showcase some of the island's finest livestock and produce at Saumarez Park in Castel.

A regular fixture of the island's events calendar, it will include food, live music and entertainment, including daring motorbike and horse stunt displays.

The event, which marked its centenary year in 2022, also takes in the annual Battle of Flowers which will see crowds gather to watch a cavalcade of floats.

They will then be covered in lights for an illuminated display in the evening, which culminates in a firework display.