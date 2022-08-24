Demand for school uniform vouchers expected to rise

Organisations supporting families with the cost of school uniforms say they are expecting an increase in demand due to the rising cost of living.

Children across the Channel Islands will return from their summer break next month - but with costs of food, energy and other essentials soaring in recent months, more and more families are feeling the pinch.

Jersey children's charity Variety provides school uniform vouchers to families receiving income support. Last year, they gave out vouchers totalling £11,000 - but they have told ITV News that they are expecting to give out even more ahead of the new school term.

UK schools will be legally required to provide affordable uniforms to students from next month when new legislation comes into force.

However, more families across the Channel Islands are turning to second-hand school uniforms to keep costs down, with some islanders setting up pages on social media to sell items of clothing at a reduced cost.

ITV News has heard from a number of parents across the Channel Islands who say that the high cost of uniforms is yet another burden on families at what is already a costly time of year.

One parent says while two pairs of school trousers can cost between £7 and £10 at some UK retailers, that price can as much as double in the Channel Islands - with the cost of uniforms for States-funded schools often falling in line with those at fee-paying schools.

ITV News has approached the Government of Jersey for comment.