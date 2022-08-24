Friends of Jersey teen who took her own life urge young people to talk

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Alex Spiceley

The death of 14-year-old Kezia Mason who took her own life earlier this year, prompted calls for more to be done to support young people with their mental health.

After her death, the dance studio she went to with friends opened its doors to anyone who needed to reflect.

Scott Livingstone, who runs The Theatre Workshop Jersey, says it gave them a place where they could talk:

"I think any human being would have done that in the circumstances, I think seeing students aged 13, 14, or 15 needing somewhere to go and for these students like myself school wasn't the best place for talking because school is a forced environment where you don't have a choice, and you have to be there.

"So we build strong relationships with our students as human beings and we give them access to talk whenever they need to talk and I think during that circumstance we were lucky to have a space to invite them to come and be with us."

Now Kezia's friends are encouraging other young people to join clubs or groups, where they can find the space to be themselves, and open up about their struggles.

Saskia Ruddy says going to the studio has given them a safe space to share their feelings:

"With groups like this, you feel very comfortable, because when you choose to be there and you're happy to be there.

It’s nice because you feel comfortable with the people you're talking around."

Next month an event is being held to remember her life on Saturday the 10th September, along St Helier's Waterfront. Anyone can sign up to 'Run For Kezia' with three distances organised, 2k, 5k and 10k races.

Around one in four people will experience a mental health problem each year, according to the charity Mind.

If you or someone you know is feeling low, depressed or just needs somebody to talk to, there are a range of services across the Channel Islands that can help.

JERSEY

Many secondary schools and Highlands College offer counselling too.

GUERNSEY

Guernsey Mind on 01481 722 959

Guernsey Samaritans on 116 123

The Oberlands Centre on 01481 725241 ext. 3561

Healthy Minds on 01481 227744/healthyminds@gov.gg

Psychological Therapies Team on 01481 225241 ext: 24268 or email PTT@gov.gg

The Recovery and Wellbeing Service on 01481 707727

OTHER SUPPORT