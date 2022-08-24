A government review into Guernsey's population and immigration policy is due to be published next month.

It will set out a new 'population management regime' which the States says will meet the island's economic, social and environmental demands, including:

housing supply and infrastructure

skills of the local workforce

the environment

delivery of public services

A cross-committee steering group has been set up to conduct the review.

It will also propose further changes to the island's existing housing and immigration rules to better support businesses in recruiting and retaining staff from overseas.

The President of Guernsey's Home Affairs Committee, Deputy Rob Prow, chairs the steering group. He says the proposals are due to be published next month and debated in the States in October:

“One of the main proposals will seek to provide further avenues for businesses to recruit, upskill and retain the existing workforce potential and importantly to recruit the staff they need from off-island should they not be able to secure those staff on-island.“While the review cannot resolve all of the community’s challenges in one go, it will make recommendations to take steps in the right direction for future planning."