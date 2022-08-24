Play Brightcove video

ITV reporter Nick Smith has been exploring ways you can cut your energy bills

As the cost of living continues to rise across the Channel Islands, more of us are looking to save energy at home as a way of reducing our bills.

Last month, electricity prices increased by 5% in Jersey, 9% in Guernsey and 25% in Sark, with further rises expected over the coming months.

A study by the University of York claims that two-thirds of households across the British Isles will be in fuel poverty by January.

This means that islanders will be putting 10% or more of their monthly income towards paying energy bills.

Whilst these figures are worrying for many, islanders are being warned against taking measures such as switching off fridges and freezers to save money.

Caroline Maffia, Jersey's Assistant Director of Environmental Health, says: "If you turn the fridge off you're potentially putting yourself at risk of food poisoning."

Here are some suggested ways to save energy at home, without putting yourself at risk:

Monitor radiator thermometers to only heat rooms that are being used

Only boil as much water in the kettle that you will use

Chop food into smaller pieces when using a saucepan, and use a lid so it cooks faster

Use a slow-cooker or a microwave over an electric oven

Space out food in the fridge to allow cold air to circulate

Make sure the washing machine is full when in use, and put it on the coolest setting possible

Use a clothes-airer instead of a tumble dryer

Making small changes like these in the home can help you save money in the long run.