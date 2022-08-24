Dig volunteers in Herm have found an Iron Age settlement buried less than a foot beneath 3,000 years worth of dust and soil.

The settlement includes a fireplace, with pits and postholes of structures, and a ditch that was full of limpets.

Artefacts such as pottery and tools have also been found.

The team believe the settlement dates back to 700BC. Credit: ITV Channel TV

In January, metal detectorist Shane Le Page found four Iron Age axe heads on the same site, dating back more than 2,800 years.

Whilst axe heads have been found in Jersey and Alderney before, these were the first to be discovered in Herm.

A geographical survey was carried out to find the best place to continue the dig.

Lots of volunteers have been exploring the site, including local children. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Geophysicist Louise Randell says: “There were some very interesting blobs or anomalies that we found that are in the vicinity of the axe heads, so that sort of gave them an area to target."

States Archaeologist, Dr Phil de Jersey says: “We found a little ceramic spindle wheel, used in weaving.

"That was the first really good find and a good sign that you’ve got a settlement, an occupation, but really it was just getting pottery as soon as we removed the turn because that really is quite unusual.”

Nicky David has been part of the dig volunteer team for more than 50 years. She says: "I get very excited sometimes when I pick up a piece of pottery and think 'wow, you know, somebody made this 2,000 years ago and was actually holding it in their hands' and that's really exciting I think."

The team hope to return to their exploration when the ground is wetter. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Questions still remain as to why the settlers chose that specific spot to live.

Dr. Phil asks: "What were they doing here on the top of Herm? Why did they choose this spot, which isn't good soil, there isn't a good water supply, so in a way, it's a slightly odd choice for a settlement.

"But then on the other hand you look at the view around and think actually yeah, this would be a good place to choose to live."

Whilst this dig is nearly complete, the team hope to continue exploring the site next year.