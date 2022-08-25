Play Brightcove video

Viewer Stef Sharp captures the lightning strikes in Grands Vaux, Jersey.

More than 4,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the Channel Islands overnight as the bailiwicks battled a large storm.

The second-most severe weather warning for thunderstorms was brought in across both Jersey and Guernsey with an orange alert between 11pm on Wednesday 24 August and 5am on Thursday.

There was also a significant amount of rainfall with 29.6mm recorded at Howard Davis Farm in Jersey after months of dry weather.

An outdoor film screening in Millennium Park was cancelled earlier this week due to the bad forecast.

A hosepipe ban is still set to be introduced in Jersey from 00:01 on Friday 26 August to conserve water after prolonged periods of drought.

