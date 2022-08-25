Thousands of students across the Channel Islands will receive their GCSE results this morning (Thursday 25 August).

This year's cohort were the first students to sit the exams since 2019 because of the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Experts have predicted that marks will be lower this year as they move back in line with pre-pandemic grades.

Last year, the proportion of GCSE exams awarded top marks reached an all-time high after students' results were decided by their teachers.

It's thought that the marks will fall somewhere between those of 2021 and 2019, much like the A-Level results released last week.