Find out how Jersey is helping midwives deliver babies in Ukraine

ITV Channel reporter Alex Spiceley finds out how medical packs are being sent to help people in Ukraine

Money raised in Jersey to support those affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine is being used to help midwives deliver babies in very challenging conditions.

More than 80 medical packs usually used in the UK have been sent to the country, paid for through the Bailiff's Ukraine Appeal.

Clara Haken from the charity Baby Lifeline explained: "The maternity services have been destroyed.

"We've heard tales of these bags coming off the back of lorries, literally going out with army personnel and being used to aid the birth of babies within an hour."

Andrea Fraser from the same group added: "We had a wonderful story where one of our bags was used as the van carrying them was going through a checkpoint.

"The bag was taken off the back of a truck, ran to a nearby house where a woman was giving birth in the dark without electricity, no lighting and within an hour that baby had been safely born using one of our bags and it's stories like that which are replicated throughout Ukraine."

The Appeal has already raised more than £2 million since it started in March and more information can be found here.