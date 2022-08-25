People in Guernsey who sign up for the Ukraine sponsorship scheme will now be paid £349 each month.

The payments will last for up to 12 months and are similar to those in the UK and the Isle of Man.

There are 16 Ukrainians who have resettled in Guernsey since Russia invaded Ukraine. Four of those have been housed through the sponsorship scheme.

The others live with family members, although people who take in family members from Ukraine won't receive the monthly payment.

Around 30 confirmed sponsors in Guernsey have signed up for the safeguarding process, which would allow them to take in Ukrainian refugees.

It's hoped this monthly payment will encourage more islanders to do the same.

Home Affairs Committee President, Deputy Rob Prow, said: "As the indefensible Russian invasion of the country continues, it becomes more important than ever that we continue to support the Ukrainian cause.

"I am pleased that we have made another step forward in that support. I would like to take this opportunity to thank those individuals within the community who have already become an approved sponsor.”