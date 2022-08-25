Guernsey's Battle of Flowers returns on Thursday, with colourful floats competing to win the event's top prize, the Prix d'Honneur.

Thousands of visitors head along to Sausmarez Park every year to admire the entries. They can also take part in the judging process.

The event is run by the Northern Agricultural and Horticultural Society and is one of the main days of Guernsey's summer calendar.

It ends with an illuminated cavalcade and a spectacular firework display.

Last year saw the Battle return after a year's absence because of Covid restrictions.

Many of the floats entered had been more than a year in the making, although there had been fewer entries than usual because of concerns about whether the event would go ahead.