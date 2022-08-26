Drive to get more Americans visiting Jersey

Jersey's new External Relations Minister is ramping up efforts to strengthen the island's relationship with the United States of America.

Deputy Philip Ozouf wants to improve ties when it comes to financial services, trade and tourism.

He said: "We have put concerted time and effort into building links with New Jersey and the US more broadly over a number of years.

"Earlier this year, the Mayor of New Jersey’s capital Trenton, Reed Gusciora, came to Jersey where a twinning agreement between Trenton and St Helier was signed.

"This should boost our links with the capital and the state and we continue to work to deepen our ties in other areas such as digital, education and financial services."

Jersey's External Relations Minister Deputy Philip Ozouf wants to improve ties with America. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Deputy Ozouf also wants to expand collaboration across the States as students from Hautlieu School take part in an exchange programme with a school in Oregon.

He explained: "A small group of students from both schools will be crossing the Atlantic to spend a month living and studying in each other’s hometown, as well as taking the opportunity to learn about the historical and cultural heritage of both jurisdictions.

"Alongside our close engagement with New Jersey, which we view as our historic gateway into the USA, we are actively pursuing and supporting opportunities in other states."

Mayor Gusciora added: "It would be really neat for Jersey students to come over here and we send some Trenton students over to Jersey just to learn about each other's culture as an educational tool."

Visit Jersey wants to get more Americans visiting the island. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Visit Jersey has now appointed an American to lead its marketing team and she hopes to spread the word to even more people in the US.

Ashley Proudfoot said: "We are looking at really cost-effective ways to target the US market.

"For example, we had a really great story in CNBC which reaches two million visitors per month. That story talked about Jersey and what a great place it is to come and visit.

"The Heathrow connection as well is a really valuable opportunity to link to other international markets."

Karen Mackay is another American who recently moved to Jersey. She wanted to open a shop by the coast and thought the island was the perfect place to start a new chapter.

She explained: "The climate is great, the beaches are just beautiful. There are so many reasons to come here."