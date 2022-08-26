Final steps for Jersey man who set out to walk along every island road

After travelling hundreds of miles, a man from Jersey will complete his final steps after setting out to walk along every one the island's roads.

Tim Ringsdore's last hurrah will be making his way down the airport runway at 9.30pm today (Friday 26 August). After starting the challenge in January, he estimates he's walked over 700 miles.

It's the equivalent of travelling from St Malo to Madrid.

During this time Tim has spent 186 hours on his feet and taken over 1.36 million steps.

The challenge has all been in the name of charity and he's raised more than £4,700 so far. The proceeds will be go to the JSPCA and Autism Jersey.

All islanders, including dog walkers, were invited to join in and discover a part of Jersey they might not have explored before.

Tim hoped it would not only help raise money, but also encourage islanders to discover more local lanes.

