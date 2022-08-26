A Jersey jiu-jitsu team have returned from a charity tournament in the UK with two gold medals after sharing the stage with Hollywood star Tom Hardy.

Brazilian Power Team Jersey sent 12 athletes to Wolverhampton for the competition organised by REORG, a group that supports military personnel who suffer from physical and mental trauma.

Hardy is one of the charity's trustees, pausing to take photos and chat with fans after winning a gold medal on the mat.

Jersey's head coach Miro Afonso says everyone respected that Hardy was there to compete.

He explained: "[Hardy] was very polite, super friendly and approachable, especially with the young ones."

The event aimed to give back to uniformed services that have been affected by health conditions such as Post-traumatic stress disorder ( PTSD) and it is hoped to be the first of many tournaments.

REORG encourages military staff and frontline responders to take up Brazilian jiu-jitsu so they can experience the physical and mental benefits.

Instructor Charlie Tromans won a gold medal and added: "It's nice to compete and know that the money is going to a charity so it is kind of a win-win.

"Afterwards, whether you do well or badly you always get such a great sense of accomplishment."