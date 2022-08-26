Jersey has seen the largest drop in real-term pay for a decade.

Across the board, average earnings were down 1.6% in June 2022 compared to the same time a year before.

These figures from Statistics Jersey take into account rising inflation amid a cost of living crisis.

Jersey's public sector has seen the biggest fall in pay with workers now taking home on average 4.4% less than June 2021, the worst drop in earnings since 2002.

Private sector pay also went down by 1.1% over the same period, the largest fall in 10 years.

A full-time employee in Jersey can expect to earn an average of £750 per week and people who rent now spend around a third of their income on keeping a roof over their heads.