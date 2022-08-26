Last chance for children aged 5 to 11 to get their first Covid jab in Guernsey
Children in Guernsey aged 5 to 11 have until the 3 September to get their first dose of the Covid vaccine.
Any child eligible for a second dose is also recommended to have it by that date due to limited availability.
The vaccinations will be administered at Lukis House on Saturday 27 August and Saturday 3 September. Anyone interested should call the Vaccination Contact Centre on 01481 220001.
The Autumn Booster Programme will then begin on 5 September at Raymond Falla House in Burnt Lane.
Letters will be sent to those who are eligible for the booster.
The following will be offered one:
All adults aged 50 years and over
Those aged 5 to 49 years in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women
Those aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression
Those aged 16 to 49 who are carers
Residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults
Front line health and social care workers