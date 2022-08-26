Children in Guernsey aged 5 to 11 have until the 3 September to get their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Any child eligible for a second dose is also recommended to have it by that date due to limited availability.

The vaccinations will be administered at Lukis House on Saturday 27 August and Saturday 3 September. Anyone interested should call the Vaccination Contact Centre on 01481 220001.

The Autumn Booster Programme will then begin on 5 September at Raymond Falla House in Burnt Lane.

Letters will be sent to those who are eligible for the booster.

The following will be offered one: