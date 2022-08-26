A cleaner has been jailed in Jersey for stealing jewellery and cash from several homes.

Channing Tornerup, 41, was sentenced to two years and two months in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of larceny.

In March, Tornerup came to Jersey from the UK and was employed by a local company cleaning homes

He worked at various properties and started taking valuable items until one of the homeowners contacted the police to say some of their property had been stolen.

Tornerup was arrested and initially pleaded not guilty but later admitted stealing.

Some of the items have not yet been recovered.

Detective Constable Juliette Morris said: "This offence demonstrates a blatant breach of trust and dishonest behaviour from Tornerup.

"He was employed in good faith to carry out this work but clearly couldn’t resist helping himself to property that didn’t belong to him."