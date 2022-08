Channel Islanders have been celebrating International Dog Day by sharing their best pooch pictures.

From a boat in St Aubin's Bay to a beach in Alderney and walkies with a stormtrooper, we have been inundated by your photos.

Here is a selection that has been sent in but who do you think is 'top dog'?

Chewie the cockapoo being taken for a walk by a stormtrooper in Jersey. Credit: Paul Bentley

Cassie, a rescue dog from Cyprus, enjoys the sun in Alderney. Credit: Sarah Joyce

Milo out exploring in St Lawrence. Credit: Cara Pyper

Syd having a rest in Jersey. Credit: Lisa Gaudion

7-year-old Benson, 9-year-old Bella and 6-year-old Mia relaxing in Jersey. Credit: Ann Fitton

Marli, a rescue dog from Cyprus, finding a shady spot in Alderney. Credit: Sarah Joyce