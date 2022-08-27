Jersey's Sports Minister takes on assistant chief minister role

Jersey's Chief Minister has completed her Assistant Ministerial team.

Deputy Kristina Moore has appointed Deputy Lucy Stephenson as an Assistant Chief Minister with oversight for communication, alongside her existing role as Sports minister.

She will be tasked with conducting a review and producing recommendations on how the government can improve its engagement with the public.

Deputy Stephenson said: "Making sure that the Council of Ministers authentically listens to and communicates with Islanders is vitally important and I’m encouraged by the direction being taken by my ministerial colleagues already to that end.

"However, there is more work to do and I am looking forward to embracing that challenge. It will be my job to guide and support the communications directorate in undertaking their duties as they support more proactive engagements between my fellow ministers and islanders.”

Deputy Stephenson was an assistant editor of the Jersey Evening Post before she was elected to represent the constituency of St Mary, St Ouen and St Peter in June's election. She campaigned alongside now-Chief Minister Deputy Moore as part of the Better Way

In July, it was confirmed that the Constable for St John Andy Jehan would become Assistant Chief Minister with oversight for People Services (human resources) while newly elected representative for St Clement Alex Curtis has been given the brief of modernisation of digital technology.