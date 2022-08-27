Ukrainian market brings flavours of Kyiv to St Helier

A taste of Ukraine has come to Jersey with a market in the centre of St Helier.

Traders have come together at West Centre for a celebration of the country's food and culture.

As well as cuisine from the country, the market included artisan crafts, stalls and live entertainment.

It marked the culmination of Jersey's Ukraine Week, which saw islanders show support and solidarity with those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine celebrated its national day on Thursday 24 August. The date marks 31 years since the country gained its independence from the Soviet Union. However, it also marked six months since the country was invaded by Russian forces.

So far, almost £2.5 million has been raised for causes to help those impacted by the invasion, with more than £930,000 of that coming directly from public donations.