Jersey's fire service has called on islanders to avoid lighting fires during the current hosepipe ban.

On Friday 26 August, the same day the new measure came into force, crews were called to extinguish burning waste material which risked spreading to nearby trees.

Firefighters say they used thousands of litres of water to extinguish the fire but due to its location and size, they simply had no alternative.

In a statement on social media, Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said: "We would like to take this opportunity to remind islanders that despite recent rainfall we are still experiencing an extended dry period and island water supplies are at a reduced level.

"The lighting of fires should be avoided to reduce the likelihood of a wildfire or further threat to water supplies."

A hosepipe ban was introduced in Jersey on Friday to protect the island's supplies.

Under the rules, islanders cannot do the following directly from their hose or via the mains:

Water gardens

Wash cars, boats, trailers or other vehicles

Fill ponds, swimming or paddling pools

Fill water fountains

Clean windows, paths or other outdoor surfaces

The measure will be in place for up to four months, or until Jersey Water says the restriction is no longer necessary.

The company is urging islanders to adhere to the rules to prevent any further measures being required in the future.

