Fun and family-friendly events to attend this Bank Holiday Monday in Jersey

There are a number of events taking place in Jersey this Bank Holiday Monday.

The Jersey Model Railway Club is hosting its annual exhibition at St Peter's Community Centre where visitors of all ages can see a collection of different types of railways.

Businesses that sell collectable versions will also be at the event.

Doors are open from 10am until 5pm. Adult tickets cost £4, children's cost £2.

In Trinity, the Scarecrow Festival returns, an event where people make a scarecrow to compete for prizes. This year's theme is characters from books, tv and film.

It is free to attend for everyone across the island from 10am until 3pm in Trinity Parish Hall.

There will be food and craft stalls, as well as a children's scarecrow trail. More information can be found on the Trinity Parish website.

Meanwhile, Samares Manor Country Fair 2022 has a number of events and activities planned.

Some musical performances to enjoy:

Acapella Jersey at 10am

The Hot Bananas at 12pm

Foolish Things at 1pm and 2.15pm

Children have the chance to play with space hoppers, hula hoops, and bubbles. There will also be a harvest zone.

For more information on the event and the activities on offer, check out the Botanic Gardens website.