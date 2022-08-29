Guernsey residents urged to look out for invasive plant species

Guernsey residents are advised to check their gardens for evidence of Himalayan Balsam, a non-native plant species that is invasive.

Thousands of these plants have been destroyed over the last two years in an effort to stop its spread. Otherwise, it could lead to the damage of the island's local wildlife and biodiversity.

There are no known areas where the plant survives in Guernsey. However, it's likely that its traces could be found around the island, possibly in people's gardens or fields.

Removing Himalayan Balsam can be challenging, so it's important that any evidence of the plant is eradicated as soon as possible.

It begins to seed at this time of year. People should call 01481 220110 or email aclms@gov.gg if they see any signs of the species.

A close-up of the plant's seed pods. Credit: States of Guernsey

Francis Russell from the Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services' Non-Native Invasive Species Team, said: "From the number of sites that were in people's gardens, it is quite possible that there are more places that we don't know about.

"We rely on the public's interest and support in reporting this and any other invasive species. We are also grateful for their goodwill to allow us to access their land to remove it once it's found.

"We really don't want to allow this species to become established on Guernsey as it could easily become a significant problem for our wildlife and for landowners. We would encourage anyone who believes they have found Himalayan balsam to contact us as soon as possible."