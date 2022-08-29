Share your LGBTQ+ stories on a postcard for Guernsey Pride

People in Guernsey are invited to anonymously share their LGBTQ+ stories on a postcard as part of a project to mark the island's Pride celebrations.

'Coming Out Secrets' aims to break down barriers and start conversations by shining a light on islanders' experiences.

The postcards will be on display during the festivities on Saturday 3 September. They can be collected from a number of locations, including the post offices at Envoy House, St Peters and Rohais.

Anyone interested is advised to post it in good time to ensure it is included. Guernsey Post will cover the cost of the stamp.

Alternatively, attendees can bring the card with them to Pride to put in the 'Coming Out Closet.' Islanders who are unable to collect a card in-person can email hello@liberate.gg for one to be sent to their house.

On what to write on the card, the organisers said: "Whether you’re lesbian, gay, bi sexual, pansexual, straight, trans, non binary, queer or questioning… however you define yourself, if you’ve had a non-hetero moment we want to hear!"It might be a memory of the day you told your nearest and dearest you were born this way, or perhaps once you kissed a girl (or a guy, or a they) – and you liked it, it could be the moment you realised, or just a thought or feeling you’ve had…"