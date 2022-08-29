Witnesses sought to late night fight in St Sampson's

Witnesses to a fight between two people outside a hairdressers in Guernsey are being asked to come forward.

Guernsey Police say a number of other people were present when the altercation took place.

It happened at 00:30am last night (29th August), outside Hairtek on Grandes Maisons Road in St Sampson's.

Police are keen to speak to anyone that may have witnessed the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact PC 85 James De La Mare on 222 222 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.